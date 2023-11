As we get into Q4, just about everyone is coming around to the idea that the Chinese economy has bottomed out. I still hold my reservations as we all know, data from China is well.. data from China. In any case, HSBC is the latest to revise higher their forecasts for China following their lower revisions in September here.

They now see 2023 GDP growth forecast at 5.2% from 4.9% previously and 2024 at 4.9% from 4.6% previously.