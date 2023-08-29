A note from overnight (Tuesday US time) from HSBC, analysts at the bank like buying into risk assets, especially US equities, citing:
- “A key difference to a month ago is that our short-term sentiment and positioning index is now way off contrarian sell territory and much more neutral now”
- the US economy has gathered pace, going from “strength to strength”, outpacing other parts of the world
Which presents:
- “ ... a pretty good tactical entry point into risk assets, above all into US equities.”