HSBC says US stocks are moving past the pull back in April:

dip in risk assets is increasingly in the rear-view mirror

many major equity indices are re-approaching year-to-date highs

broad-based gains once again resemble a Goldilocks-style rally

On Wednesday's upcoming CPI report the analysts say that

the bar for ever more hawkish surprises is getting higher

in-line expectations could be another catalyst for risk assets to move higher

---

The focus on Wednesday's data is intense: