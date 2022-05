Not for the first time, The Hungary are making it clear to the EU what their 'Red-Lines' are for EU sanctions on Russian Oil

HUNGARY FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS BUT WE HAVE MADE IT CLEAR THERE WAS A RED LINE IN SANCTIONS

SAYS IT HAS BEEN CLEAR TO EU WHAT HUNGARY'S STANCE ON OIL SANCTIONS IS FOR WEEKS

SAYS RUSSIAN OIL SHIPMENTS VIA PIPELINES SHOULD BE EXEMPTED FROM PROPOSED SANCTIONS

SAYS IF PIPELINE SIPMENTS ARE EXEMPTED HUNGARY CAN "LIVE WITH" THIS CURRENT EU SANCTIONS PACKAGE

HUNGARY FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS WE HAVE NOT RECEIVED ANY SERIOUS NEW PROPOSAL FROM THE EU ON SANCTIONS SINCE COMMISSION PRESIDENT'S RECENT VISIT TO BUDAPEST