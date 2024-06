Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden faces up to 10 years for the first felony, five for the second and another 10 for the third, along with fines of up to $250,000 for each of them and up to three years of supervised release.

A first time offender hardly ever receives the maximum sentence but Joe Biden says he won't pardon his son (though many people believe that's not true).

The judge says the usual practice is to hold sentencing after 120 days but no date has been set yet.