Hurricane Helene has strengthened into a hurricane and is projected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast late Thursday as a major Category 3 storm.

With maximum sustained winds expected to exceed 111 mph, Florida has declared a state of emergency and initiated evacuations in low-lying areas.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned residents to prepare for the possibility of being without power for up to a week. The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for the Florida Big Bend area, urging residents to complete all preparations by early Thursday. Helene is currently located 500 miles south-southwest of Tampa, Florida, and is moving north-northwest at 10 mph.

The projected path toward Florida's panhandle has reduced the threat to U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. While Helene is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, oil-producing regions in the central Gulf are largely out of its direct path.

As a precaution, offshore producers have shut down 16% of U.S. Gulf oil production, amounting to 284,000 barrels per day, and 11% of natural gas output, with some platforms evacuated and rigs moved. The Gulf region accounts for 15% of U.S. oil and 2% of natural gas production.

But what about the Georgia vs Alabama football game on Saturday in Tuscaloosa Alabama,

Local Alabama meteorologist James Spann is optimistic:

*With this northwest motion, the weather in inland parts of Alabama will be windy and very wet Thursday. It is still too early for an impact forecast for any given location, but the general idea is that the eastern half of Alabama could see 3-5 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday, with 2-4 inches for the western counties. The weekend across Alabama will be much drier, and we expect only scattered showers Saturday for the college football games"

Georgia is the #2 team in the US, while Alabama is #4.

Of course, the hope is the damage,destruction and loss of life is limited but it is hard to fight mother nature. Take cover. Better safe than sorry. .

.