Hurricane Ian is set to pass over Cuba tomorrow and then make its way to the gulf coast of Florida. Some tracks have it heading towards Tampa Bay, which has never been hit by a major hurricane.

"Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight or early Tuesday when it is near western Cuba and remain a major hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday," the NHC said in its latest update.

The forecast discussion notes the possibility of a slowdown in the storm as it approaches the US coast.

"An even greater concern is the slower forward motion that is forecast during this period, as the upper trough passes north and east of Ian and the steering currents weaken. This would likely prolong the storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts along the affected portions of the west coast of Florida," it says.

The storm isn't likely to be broadly market moving in energy or elsewhere.