Hurricane Milton is now blowing at 135 kt, which is a Categoy-5 storm, according to the US NHC and has flight-level wind peaks at 146 kt.

It has intensified faster than expected and a small eye has now developed.

"By tomorrow, its intensity should be dictated by any eyewall replacement cycles, which will likely cause the system to gradually weaken but grow larger," the NHC says.

The good news is that some shear and dry air are developing and that should further slow it before landfall in Florida.

"The system is still likely to be a large and powerful hurricane at landfall in Florida," the NHC says.