It's good to be back after a week away. The economic calendar and earnings calendar is very busy this week and it looks like the hurricane season will pick up as well.

An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next couple of days, according to the NHC. They say that environmental conditions are conducive for some development later this week while the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas.

It looks to be tracking North of oil infrastructure but the cone is wide and it will have human impacts if it forms.