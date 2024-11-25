The major US stock indices all closed higher on the day. The gains were led by the Russell 2000 which rose by 1.47%. However like a selling took the price below the all-time high closing level of 2442.74 by less than one point. Close, but no cigar.

The Dow industrial average did close at a new record level.

A look at the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average rose 440.06 points or 0.99% at 44736.57. The index has now closed at a record level for two consecutive days.

S&P index rose 18.03 points or 0.30% at 5987.37. The high closing levels for the S&P was reached on November 11 that 6001.35.

NASDAQ index rose 51.18 points or 0.27% at 19054.84

The small-cap Russell 2000 made a new intraday high price at 2466.48, but could not close at a new record level. The old record level going back to November 2021 was at 2442.74. The high price today close just below that level at 2442.03. Close... but maybe tomorrow.

Some winners today included

Snowflake +2.3%

Shopify +3.78%

Amazon, +2.20%

Alphabet +1.75%

Apple +1.31%

Home Depot +2.06%

Intel +1.51%

SMCI +15.87%

Some losers today