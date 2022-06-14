- 38.1 vs 41.2 prior
- The six-month outlook for the U.S. economy fell 2.6 points to 30.6, the lowest level since July 2008
- The personal finances subindex dived 4 points to 46.4
- 18% of adults say their wages have kept pace with inflation, while 55% say they haven't kept pace
- Among noninvestors, the IBD/TIPP index sank to 3.9 points to 34.1, deeply pessimistic
- Economic Optimism gauge slipped a half-point to 46.9 among self-described investors
The latest market moves certainly won't improve sentiment.