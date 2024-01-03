Gotta be honest, I'm rather disappointed with the tepid opening to the year during the Asian timezone. Plenty of action during US time, albeit sporadic, but for us here ... not much. Maybe we're back to normal ;-)

Anyway, this is very interesting while we wait for, well, anything.

Hjalti Páll Ingólfsson at the Geothermal Research Cluster (GEORG) in Reykjavík:

“We are going to drill into a magma chamber”

“It’s the first journey to the centre of the Earth”

Scientists in Iceland are planning to drill two boreholes to a reservoir of liquid rock

One will give first direct measurements of magma

The other could supercharge geothermal power

Article is here for more.

---

Back to FX, yen update. C'mon Bank of Japan, we're relying on you for some volatility!