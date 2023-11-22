I posted earlier on the agreement reached to release some of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists i Gaza:
- 50 hostages to be released
- woman and children
- over the next 4 days
- fighting will pause during this time, said to be a "full pause in military operations throughout Gaza"
- a "surge" in humanitarian supplies into Gaza is expected
There are more than 200 hostages being held, but IU guess this is a start. Let's hope all will be released soon.
For markets, oil is back a little lower on what would appear to be positive news for reducing tensions: