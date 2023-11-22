I posted earlier on the agreement reached to release some of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists i Gaza:

50 hostages to be released

woman and children

over the next 4 days

fighting will pause during this time, said to be a "full pause in military operations throughout Gaza"

a "surge" in humanitarian supplies into Gaza is expected

There are more than 200 hostages being held, but IU guess this is a start. Let's hope all will be released soon.

For markets, oil is back a little lower on what would appear to be positive news for reducing tensions: