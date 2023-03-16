This from ANZ yesterday that I'm doing a bit of a catch-up on. Analysts at the bank update their forecasts, in brief:

short-term (0-3 month) target for Brent crude to $75/bbl

sell-off in Brent will be relatively short-lived as fundamentals continue to signal a tighter market in Q2 2023

expects crude oil prices to push above $100/bbl in H2 of 2023

expects global oil demand to rise by 2.5 mb/d in 2023

expects China's oil consumption to increase by around 1.0 mb/d this year

maintains the view that Russian crude and condensate production will fall 500 kb/d in H1 2023 from pre-conflict levels

