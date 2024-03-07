ANZ research note yesterday, analysts see strong demand for gold:
"Assuming the current pace of buying continues, we upgrade our demand estimates to 1,050t from 750t for 2023 and 800t for 2024"
- "The recent rally has been underpinned by a strong surge in investor demand, as the spectre of lower rates has been joined by strong safe-haven buying amid elevated geopolitical risks and an uncertain economic backdrop,"
ANZ stay positive for the long term in gold, forecasting the price averaging more than USD2000 in 2024: