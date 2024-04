Bank of America raised its 2024 Brent and WTI oil price forecasts

expects Brent to average $86 per barrel in 2024

expects WTI to average $81

and for prices of both to peak circa $95 / bbl during northern summer

BoA cite:

escalating geopolitical tension

OPEC+ continuing with the supply curbs

improving economic growth expectations

