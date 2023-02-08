Via the New York Times (gated) comes the news on BPO backtracking on previous promises to cut productions (made in response to climate demands).

BP’s chief executive, Bernard Looney, said on Tuesday that the company would pare back its plans to reduce oil and gas production in the coming years, a move that would result in higher-than-expected carbon emissions.

With oil and gas so profitable, BP now says it will increase investment in the production of fossil fuels by about $1 billion a year above previous plans for the rest of the decade. It will also increase spending by a similar amount on low-carbon businesses.

Mr. Looney said in an interview that much had changed over the three years since he made what were considered industry-leading commitments to cut back on oil and gas output and reduce emissions.

“The conversation three or four years ago was somewhat singular around cleaner energy, lower-carbon energy,” he said. “Today there is much more conversation about energy security, energy affordability.”

