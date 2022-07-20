This from Singapore media:

rapidly escalating boycotts on mortgage payments spread across at least 301 projects in about 91 cities

home owners accuse developers of failing to deliver apartments they have already paid for

the value of mortgages that could be affected has swelled to an estimated US$297 billion

This has been gathering pace. It's a symptom of the contagion spreading across China's property sector, which has buckled under the massive debt load. There are 'bail out' measures in place, this for example:

As always, and everywhere, bailouts are not for the ordinary folks. Hence these people in China facing non-delivery of apartments are refusing to make payments.