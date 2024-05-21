Overnight in China's Global Times, citing a Chinese auto industry insider:
- China should consider raising the temporary tariff rate on imported cars with large-displacement engines
- Part of broader efforts to cut emissions and promote the green development of the auto industry
The Times add the obvious:
- auto industry insider ... while slamming protectionist moves taken by certain countries and regions against Chinese electric vehicles (EVs)
The insider is :
- The suggestionn for increased temporary tariff rate on imports of vehicles with engines larger than 2.5 liters was made by Liu Bin, chief expert of China Automotive Technology & Research Center and deputy director of China Automotive Strategy and Policy Research Center
This is part of the trade war.
Chinese car, this one of BYD's models.