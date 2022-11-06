Rumours abounded last week of China bringing an end to its strict 'zero' approach to COVID. On sneeze and a city gets locked down! (Not quite but outbreaks were swiftly met with mobility restrciitons that slammed local economies).

"Risk" trades surged on reopening, equities Equities Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling partial ownership in the company.Equities have become a popular form of investing. Despite their risk, there are many reasons for individuals investing in equities. Equity holders can also benefit through dividends, as these differ notably from capital gains or price differences in stocks you have purchased.Dividends reflect periodic payments made from a company to its shareholders. They’re taxed like long-term capital gains, which vary by country. Why are Equities so Popular?In the United States and many developed countries, equity markets are amongst the largest in terms of transactions, investors, and turnover, adding to their growing popularity in recent decades.The appeal of equities is the potential for high returns. Most portfolios feature some portion of equity exposure for growth, which as mentioned also carries a larger degree of risk.Equities are also popular with younger investors who can largely afford to take on higher levels of equity exposure, i.e. risk. As such, these individuals have more stocks in their portfolio because of their potential for returns over time. However, individuals looking to retire or rely on a more stabilized and risk-averse portfolio often reduce their equity exposure.This stance is hardly novel and can explain trading habits among many investors. For example, holders of retirement accounts typically will shift at least a portion of their investments from stocks to bonds or fixed-income as they get older. Equities can be defined as stocks or shares in a company that investors can buy or sell. For example, when you buy a stock, you are purchasing equity, thereby becoming a partial owner of shares in a specific company or fund.Equities do not pay a fixed interest rate, and as such are not considered guaranteed income. Consequently, equity markets are often associated with risk.When a company issues bonds, it’s taking loans from buyers. When a company offers shares, on the other hand, it’s selling partial ownership in the company.Equities have become a popular form of investing. Despite their risk, there are many reasons for individuals investing in equities. Equity holders can also benefit through dividends, as these differ notably from capital gains or price differences in stocks you have purchased.Dividends reflect periodic payments made from a company to its shareholders. They’re taxed like long-term capital gains, which vary by country. Why are Equities so Popular?In the United States and many developed countries, equity markets are amongst the largest in terms of transactions, investors, and turnover, adding to their growing popularity in recent decades.The appeal of equities is the potential for high returns. Most portfolios feature some portion of equity exposure for growth, which as mentioned also carries a larger degree of risk.Equities are also popular with younger investors who can largely afford to take on higher levels of equity exposure, i.e. risk. As such, these individuals have more stocks in their portfolio because of their potential for returns over time. However, individuals looking to retire or rely on a more stabilized and risk-averse portfolio often reduce their equity exposure.This stance is hardly novel and can explain trading habits among many investors. For example, holders of retirement accounts typically will shift at least a portion of their investments from stocks to bonds or fixed-income as they get older. Read this Term, AUD AUD The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. The Australian dollar (AUD) is the official currency of Australia, which is also used in Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Norfolk Island, as well as independent pacific states.Introduced in 1966, the AUD is currently the fifth most traded currency in the world, behind only the US dollar, euro, Japanese yen, and British pound.The currency is very important to forex markets and is routinely used as a carry trade against other majors.The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the central banking authority tasked with the management and issuance of AUD banknotes.What Factors Affect the AUD?The AUD is more susceptible than other currencies to macroeconomic factors. Overall, monetary policy is the largest mover of the currency, including interest rate differentials.Beyond Australia, commodity prices such as those of precious metals and others are also important to the AUD and can cause fluctuations in its value relative to other currencies.Global risk sentiment and confidence are also indicators that are closely tracked given their correlation to the AUD.This is due to the AUD being seen as a commodity currency, and also used as one of the most popular growth and risk proxies in global financial markets.Any positive mood in the global market will likely cause the AUD to climb, while if there is a prevailing pessimism, the AUD will often decline.On a domestic scale, government credit ratings can also impact the AUD. Australia’s credit rating influences the risk profile of its debt.This trend directly influences the cost the government has to pay on the debt it owes. Read this Term (and other FX at the expense of the USD).

On Saturday, though, health authorities in China denied an end to 'zero' any time soon. I posted on it earlier. ICYMI:

The early flows are back into the USD. AUD/USD is circa 0.6428 as an example. EUR, GBP, NZD yen and others are all lower against the USD also.