Chinese property developers are rallying on news that China launched a pilot scheme for real estate private equity investment funds.
In brief, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announcement:
- pilot scheme of at least 30 million yuan in its first round
- Investors in the scheme, predominantly institutional, should offer no less than 10 million yuan each to participate
- will invest in residential and commercial housing,infrastructure projects
- encouraging participation by foreign investors through an inbound investment programme called the Qualified Foreign Limited Partnership (QFLP)