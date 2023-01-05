Bloomberg (gated) had the report overnight, citing unnamed sources.

The article says that in order to increase demand in the real estate market China may set a national cap on real estate commissions.

regulate brokerage fee collection

are considering 2% to 2.5% of the sale price as a guide

cap likely to be adjusted every one to three years based on conditions in the property sector

no decision has been made on the policy and fee cap

announcement may come at the end of January

There are ongoing moves from China to support its debt-implosion-devastated property market. This also overnight:

Meanwhile, stock markets in China are bouncing very strongly indeed.