Bloomberg (gated) had the report overnight, citing unnamed sources.

The article says that in order to increase demand in the real estate market China may set a national cap on real estate commissions.

  • regulate brokerage fee collection
  • are considering 2% to 2.5% of the sale price as a guide
  • cap likely to be adjusted every one to three years based on conditions in the property sector
  • no decision has been made on the policy and fee cap
  • announcement may come at the end of January

There are ongoing moves from China to support its debt-implosion-devastated property market. This also overnight:

Meanwhile, stock markets in China are bouncing very strongly indeed.

china yuan