Bloomberg (gated) had the report overnight, citing unnamed sources.
The article says that in order to increase demand in the real estate market China may set a national cap on real estate commissions.
- regulate brokerage fee collection
- are considering 2% to 2.5% of the sale price as a guide
- cap likely to be adjusted every one to three years based on conditions in the property sector
- no decision has been made on the policy and fee cap
- announcement may come at the end of January
There are ongoing moves from China to support its debt-implosion-devastated property market. This also overnight:
Meanwhile, stock markets in China are bouncing very strongly indeed.