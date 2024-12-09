I was the sad sack on China yesterday, posting the data indicating the country slipping back towards consumer price deflation:
- China November CPI +0.2% y/y (expected +0.5%) PPI -2.5% y/y (expected -2.8%)
- China's Inflation Data: November Trends and Projections
But, with a glimmer of hope perhaps this week:
Later on Justin had some better news:
- China's Politburo says will implement a more moderately loose monetary policy
- China promise for even bigger easing lifts risk sentiment
- China president Xi: We must be fully prepared to achieve next year's economic targets
- ForexLive European FX news wrap: Aussie buoyed as China vows to ramp up stimulus next year
And Adam followed u:
- It's all about China today: Three stories are dominating
- Treasury yields higher as China turns on the taps but bonds skeptical
Just to finish on a down note ( ;-) ) ... how often have we been disappointed by all the promisies out of China? Is this time different?