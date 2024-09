Data from China for August economic activity was terrible.

Weak consumption was reflected in very slow retail sales growth. A previous bright spot, industrial production, decelerated also.

Youth unemployment remained wedged at 17.1%

Home prices slumped at their sharpest rate in a year.

My post from the weekend included bizarrely upbeat comments from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS):

It looks like Temu has seen a rush on these. Not surprising after that data.