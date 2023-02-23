German media (Der Spiegel) carried the report the China and Russia are said to be negotiating the purchase of 100 combat drones, which could be delivered as soon as April.

In brief:

Russian military is engaged in negotiations with Chinese drone manufacturer Xi'an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology

kamikaze drones

Military experts believe the ZT-180 is capable of carrying a 35- to 50 kilogram warhead

In a further step, Bingo reportedly plans to deliver components and know-how to Russia so that the country can produce around 100 drones a month on its own

---

For markets this poses a threat to a much deeper chill in US-China Relations.