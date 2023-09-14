China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning’s press conference on Wednesday brought a statement that China hasn’t issued any laws or rules to ban the use of iPhones or any other foreign phone brand.

China did not issue any law, regulation or policy document that bans the purchase and use of cellphones of foreign brands, such as iPhone.

However, recently we did notice media reports about security issues related to iPhone. The Chinese government attaches great importance to cyber and information security and treats Chinese and foreign companies as equals.

We hope all cellphone companies operating in China will strictly abide by China’s laws and regulations, such as the Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China, enhance information security management, protect consumers’ data stored in the cellphones against theft by any individual or organization, and ensure information security.

Those comments were pretty much it. So, no there isn't a ban. But the later points sure make it clear that if one is needed it'll be done.