Traders with an eye on China have been dissatisfied with support measures unveiled so far the economy.

This is unlikely to change with the latest announcement from overnight:

Two of China’s top financial regulators stepped up pressure on financial institutions to ease terms for property companies, by encouraging negotiations to extend outstanding loans.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said in a joint statement on Monday that the aim is to ensure the delivery of homes that are under construction. Some outstanding loans - including trust loans due by the end of 2024 - will be given a one-year repayment extension, it said. Previously, the more-generous loan terms were to be applied only for loans that were due by late May 2023.

This is not the large-scale stimulus measures traders were seeking. The wait continues.

Info comes via Singapore media, link here for more (may be gated).