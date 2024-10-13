Late Friday from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC):

CSRC to urge banks to enhance credit management and prevent enterprises from illegally using loans for commodity futures speculation.

China will take strict action to crack down on illegal and irregular activities in the futures market.

Give play to the dual functions of stock index futures and options to stabilize the market and activate the market, and enrich the trading varieties.

Effective measures will be implemented to curb excessive speculation.

CSRC is studying the inclusion of stock index futures and treasury bond futures in the opening up of specific varieties to overseas investors.

