The move comes after the city reported 157 COVID-19 cases yesterday with mass testing to be conducted from Thursday to Sunday. All residents have been ordered to stay at home with households allowed to send a single person out, once per day, for groceries. But at least there is some leeway in the sense that people can leave the city but only after getting a negative test result within the past 24 hours.

For some context, Chengdu houses a population of roughly 21 million and accounts for about 1.7% of China's GDP. There are quite a number of key manufacturing sites in the city such as Foxconn and Toyota. So, this just adds to more worries about supply disruptions and this comes after the news that Guangzhou and Shenzhen also tightened restrictions in the past week.