An ICYMI if you are watching developments in China's economy. Another sign of softness was the June trade data released yesterday:

china trade june 2023

China's exports fell In June month at their fastest since the onset of the pandemic three years ago. Weaker global demand was cited in reasoning for the drop. A spokesperson for China's General Administration of Customs said weak exports were dut to:

  • a weak global economic recovery, slowing global trade and investment, and rising unilateralism, protectionism and geopolitics

Which is good news in a way as demand is picking up, or at leat not worsening. Oil is perhaps showing the way, its solidly back above USD70 (WTI).

Meanwhile markets are still awaiting stimulus from China. We are getting plenty of words but not a whole lot of action: