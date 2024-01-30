Its heading towards 7am in Beijing and another day will begin spoon after that on battling stock exchanges in the country.
Its likely to be a rocky start if after-hours trade in the US is anything to go by, shares took a hit on the solid reporting:
- Microsoft and Alphabet earnings/revenues beat expectations. Starbucks, AMD, Stryker too.
- US equity index futures dragged lower by falling stock prices for Alphabet & MSFT
As further background, data on profits at China's industrial firms fell 2.3% in 2023
- their second straight yearly decline
- cited were sluggish demand at home and abroad
There were some signs of improvement:
December alone results showed industrial profits +16.8% y/y (from +29.5% in November), a fifth month of gains