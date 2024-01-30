Its heading towards 7am in Beijing and another day will begin spoon after that on battling stock exchanges in the country.

Its likely to be a rocky start if after-hours trade in the US is anything to go by, shares took a hit on the solid reporting:

As further background, data on profits at China's industrial firms fell 2.3% in 2023

their second straight yearly decline

cited were sluggish demand at home and abroad

There were some signs of improvement:

December alone results showed industrial profits +16.8% y/y (from +29.5% in November), a fifth month of gains