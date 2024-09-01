As posted over the weekend, the official NBS Manufacturing PMI in China for August fell to 49.1

from 49.4 in July

expected was 49.5

fourth straight month of contraction

steepest decline since February

A glance at some of the sub indexes, these three fell for the fourth consecutive month:

output 49.8 vs 50.1 in July

new orders 48.9 vs 49.3

foreign sales 48.7 vs 48.5

Employment 48.1 vs 48.3 in July

Input prices 43.2, plunging from July's 49.9

Output prices contracted for the third straight month, 42.0 vs 46.3

