As posted over the weekend, the official NBS Manufacturing PMI in China for August fell to 49.1
- from 49.4 in July
- expected was 49.5
- fourth straight month of contraction
- steepest decline since February
A glance at some of the sub indexes, these three fell for the fourth consecutive month:
- output 49.8 vs 50.1 in July
- new orders 48.9 vs 49.3
- foreign sales 48.7 vs 48.5
Employment 48.1 vs 48.3 in July
- Input prices 43.2, plunging from July's 49.9
- Output prices contracted for the third straight month, 42.0 vs 46.3
Still to come: