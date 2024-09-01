As posted over the weekend, the official NBS Manufacturing PMI in China for August fell to 49.1

  • from 49.4 in July
  • expected was 49.5
  • fourth straight month of contraction
  • steepest decline since February

A glance at some of the sub indexes, these three fell for the fourth consecutive month:

  • output 49.8 vs 50.1 in July
  • new orders 48.9 vs 49.3
  • foreign sales 48.7 vs 48.5

Employment 48.1 vs 48.3 in July

  • Input prices 43.2, plunging from July's 49.9
  • Output prices contracted for the third straight month, 42.0 vs 46.3
china Augusy 2024 manufacturing pmi

