This according to the NPC Standing Committee, as announced yesterday. For now, the agenda is said to encompass "reviewing the government work report, and examining the report on the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development for 2024 and the draft plan on national economic and social development for 2025".

Adding to that, there will be the usual budget deliberations for both the central government and local councils.

This is typically China's biggest political event as it will not only set out their goals and targets for the year, but also outline their resolve in achieving them. This will see all lawmakers and politicians gather in Beijing to sort out these economic and social issues.

The political event tends to last for about two weeks. However, do expect plenty of commentary to follow when we get things started in early March next year.