Weeeknd reports ICYMI on the visit to China by European Council President Charles Michel, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

An unnamed official with Michel recounted Xi's comments:

"The response we got from the president was an explanation why there were protests -- explaining that after three years of COVID he had an issue, because people were frustrated, it was mainly students or teenagers"

"I think that as a way out ... President Xi said that now COVID in China was mainly Omicron. The Delta variant before was much more lethal and Omicron was less lethal, which opened the way for more openness with the restrictions - what we have already seen in some regions" the EU official said.

---

Earlier posts along the same lines:

GS is not so sure: