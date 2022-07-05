18 cases were found in the city. And thus China's 'zero' policy has kicked in.
Xi’an is a city of 13 million.
City official Zhang Xuedong said ... Xi’an would implement “seven-day temporary control measures”, including:
- Public entertainment venues including pubs, internet cafes and karaoke bars will shut from midnight on Wednesday
- Restaurants will not be allowed to serve diners indoors but may continue to offer takeaway services
- Schools are to start the summer holiday early and universities will seal off their campuses
Earlier this year Shanghai imposed a 3-day lockdown that stretched on for months.