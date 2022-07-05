18 cases were found in the city. And thus China's 'zero' policy has kicked in.

Xi’an is a city of 13 million.

City official Zhang Xuedong said ... Xi’an would implement “seven-day temporary control measures”, including:

Public entertainment venues including pubs, internet cafes and karaoke bars will shut from midnight on Wednesday

Restaurants will not be allowed to serve diners indoors but may continue to offer takeaway services

Schools are to start the summer holiday early and universities will seal off their campuses

Earlier this year Shanghai imposed a 3-day lockdown that stretched on for months.