A report from Associated Press on a Chinese think tank talking a brave public stance against the ruling Communist Party in China.

a public disagreement with the “zero COVID” policy

saying curbs that shut down cities and disrupt trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an “economic stall.”

The Anbound Research Center gave no details of possible changes but said President Xi Jinping’s government needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth.

“Preventing the risk of economic stall should be the priority task”

AP goes on to note:

The report, dated Sunday, was posted on the Anbound Research Center’s accounts on the popular WeChat messaging platform and the Sina Weibo microblog service but was deleted from both on Monday afternoon.

Which is not surprising. China one party state is intolerant of questions on its rules.

-

Note that there is the big Communist Party meeting coming up in October and November. President Xi is hell bent on awarding himself a third five-year term as leader.