“ASML US employees must refrain -- either directly, or indirectly -- from servicing, shipping or providing support to any customers in China until further notice, while ASML is actively assessing which particular fabs are affected by this regulation,”

according to an email from the US management team addressed to employees in the country.

The ban applies to all US employees, including American citizens, green card holders and foreign nationals who live in the country, according to the email.

The US last week banned Chinese companies from buying advanced chip-making equipment or employing American citizens without a license to prevent the Communist Party from becoming more of an economic and military threat.