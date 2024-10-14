The Wall Street Journal is gated, but here is the link if you can access it:
Citi Sees Possibility of $120 Oil if Supplies Are Disrupted
- The bull-case scenario is based on the risk of an escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran
In (very brief) summary:
- base case is for Brent to average $74 a barrel in Q4 & $65 in Q1 2025
- “owing to weak underlying oil market fundamentals.”
- bull-case estimate $120 (probability of 20%) “based on supply fears and disruptions similar in magnitude and duration to that which occurred during 2022”
- bear-case scenario includes OPEC+ starting to raise production in December and a decline in supply risks, Brent $60Q4, & $55 in Q1 2025