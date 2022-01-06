Full info can be found here at Reuters, but in summary;

Citigroup analysts raised their price target for the S&P 500 to 5,100 from 4,900 set in October, cautioning that a U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening could pose valuation headwinds.

expects strong corporate earnings to continue this year

Upcoming quarterly results and 2022 outlook of companies could provide the cushion for growth, despite COVID-19 and supply chain woes,

On Wednesday (US time) the FOMC minutes release saw stocks lower:

BTD folks will be happy.