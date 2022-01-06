Full info can be found here at Reuters, but in summary;
- Citigroup analysts raised their price target for the S&P 500 to 5,100 from 4,900 set in October, cautioning that a U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening could pose valuation headwinds.
- expects strong corporate earnings to continue this year
- Upcoming quarterly results and 2022 outlook of companies could provide the cushion for growth, despite COVID-19 and supply chain woes,
On Wednesday (US time) the FOMC minutes release saw stocks lower:
BTD folks will be happy.