Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at CitiGroup, speaking on Bloomberg TV.

China’s recovery has been slower than expected

In western markets, “We’re waiting to see what’s really happening with the economy, but it is a slower recovery,”

investors may be underestimating how much production growth may come out of Iraq and Venezuela

China’s recovery has been slower than expected

Bloomberg is gated, here is the link if you are able to access it.