The report is somewhat similar to the one right after the ECB meeting on Thursday last week here. This one said that policymakers are waiting to see how the data evolves between now and, at the earliest, March next year before considering any kind of 'dovish pivot'. As for a rate cut before June, the sources said that "it would be difficult".

That further signals a divergence between the market's thinking and the ECB's at the moment, with the former seeing the first rate cut in April next year. However, one source did say that a rate cut before June may be possible if inflation continues to come in lower than expected.

I reckon that is all the market ever needs, just that little bit of hope and unless we get more of a pushback in January.