The EU unanimously agreed to the measures on Wednesday afternoon, 20 July:

European Union has agreed to ban imports of Russian gold

And also to freeze the assets of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank.

EU officials described the new penalties as a "maintenance and alignment" package that offers clarity and guidance on the measures already imposed against Russia.

--

Background:

Russia is circa the fourth largest exporter of gold in the world. Gold is its top export after energy.

The ban is being viewed as a measure directed mainly at the Russian elite - gold bullion has been used as a safe haven to soften the impact of Western sanctions

---

On the measures directed at Sberbank:

the new sanctions will also freeze the assets of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, in the EU bloc

will prohibit all transactions between the bank and EU countries, with the exception of financial operations for the trade in food and fertiliser

--

Info via Reuters

--

Gold slid overnight: