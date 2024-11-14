Japan's former vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda was reported with comments on Wednesday ICYMI.

currency market volatility had increased reflecting recent changes in monetary policies and political situations in major countries

"There is no change to our stance that we will need to respond appropriately to excess movements on the currency market as excessive foreign exchange volatility is undesirable"

His comments have not slowed the yen decline:

Kanda is now a special adviser to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the finance ministry.