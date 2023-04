Late on Friday, Fitch announced it ha downgraded France.

Fitch cited, the following key rating drivers and their relative weights (these are just the headline summary, more details can be found here):

High:

Weak Fiscal Metrics

Expenditure Rigidities; Uncertain Revenue Trajectory

High Government Debt

Higher Interest Expenses

Medium:

Weaker Growth

Social Unrest Complicates Policy-Making

--

At the margin this'll be a negative for the euro.