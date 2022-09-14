Fitch rating agency issued its latest Global Economic Outlook (GEO) on Wednesday.

Highlights (not the right word, but still):

expects world GDP to grow by 2.4% in 2022 - revised down by 0.5pp since the June GEO - and by just 1.7% in 2023, a cut of 1%

eurozone and UK are now expected to enter recession later this year

the US will suffer a mild recession in mid-2023

“We’ve had something of a perfect storm for the global economy in recent months, with the gas crisis in Europe, a sharp acceleration in interest rate hikes and a deepening property slump in China”

The forecast now assumes a full or near complete shut-off of Russian pipeline gas to Europe.

---