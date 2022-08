Posting this up ICYMI from overnight.

Russia's Gazprom will halt suspend gas deliveries to major European utility Engie.

Info via Reuters:

Europe is already on notice that Gazprom will shut off the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for maintenance, and there is some concern that Moscow, which has cut the pipeline's supply to just 20% of capacity, may step up pressure by delaying the restart.

More at the link.