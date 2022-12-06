Goldman Sachs CEO spoke at a Wall Street Journal's event on Tuesday (US time).

Some points he made:

probability of a "soft landing", that is, a slowdown in inflation that doesn't tip the economy into recession for the US economy at 35%

that doesn't tip the economy into recession for the US economy at 35% "I would define a soft landing as we get inflation back close to 4% inflation, maybe we have a 5% terminal rate and we have 1% growth"

"I think there's a reasonable possibility we could navigate a scenario like that."

"But I also think there's a very reasonable possibility that we could have a recession of some kind"

His market outlook for 2023 includes:

expects stocks will be lower

oil lower

USD to rise slightly

