Goldman Sachs CEO spoke at a Wall Street Journal's event on Tuesday (US time).
Some points he made:
- probability of a "soft landing", that is, a slowdown in inflation that doesn't tip the economy into recession for the US economy at 35%
- "I would define a soft landing as we get inflation back close to 4% inflation, maybe we have a 5% terminal rate and we have 1% growth"
- "I think there's a reasonable possibility we could navigate a scenario like that."
- "But I also think there's a very reasonable possibility that we could have a recession of some kind"
His market outlook for 2023 includes:
- expects stocks will be lower
- oil lower
- USD to rise slightly
