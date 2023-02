Eamonn had the news earlier here but we are seeing a second airing via Reuters and so this could be one for European traders, in case they missed it. Goldman Sachs had previously only forecasted two more rate hikes by the Fed but they are now adding a third to the forecast. So, that makes three more 25 bps rate hikes in March, May, and June.

Overall, they see the Fed funds rate peaking at 5.25% to 5.50%.