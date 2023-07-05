ICYMI - Reports on Wednesday, US time, that Iran tried to seize 2 oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz. Shots were fired at one of the tankers.

The U.S. Navy conveyed the information, saying Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz early on Wednesday:

fired on one of them, no casualties nor major damage

Iranian naval vessels backed off after the U.S. Navy dispatched a guided missile destroyer to the scene

both tankers carried on with their business

“The Iranian navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters,” said Cmdr. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet. “The U.S. Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures.”

Strait of Hormuz