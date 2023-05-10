A piece hitting media on Tuesday, Europe time, confirming the rumours earlier in the month that Ital would pull the pin on its agree,ent with China.

In brief:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Rome last week

Said a final decision hasn;t been reached, but her government is leaning towards exiting its role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative

The reports cited unnamed sources.

--

Italy was the only G7 country to sign on with China's BRI, back in 2019.